BTS' Jin & Maple Story To Team Up For Another Show After 'MapleStory Game Planner': Report

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jin and MapleStory's highly anticipated collaboration in MapleStory Game Planner. The first episode of the series will air on August 16, while the second episode of the series will air on August 18. The new collab series will witness Jin turning into a MapleStory employee.

With just two days left for the grand release of the first episode of the series on the MapleStory Korea Youtube channel, recently, the largest gaming company in South Korea, Nexon Company, hinted at another upcoming content collaboration with BTS Jin that might happen very soon.

BTS' Jin to collaborate with Maplestory for more projects

As per the reports published by GQ Korea, Jin is going to participate in the creative process of the MapleStory Planning Team and he might collaborate with the company for more future projects. The report stated that an interesting project is currently underway where BTS' Jin is expected to join the Planning Team of MapleStory as an intern and its title is 'Go-to-Work Warrior (Chulgeunyongsa) Kim SeokJin.' Reportedly, Nexon is planning to upload the episodes one after another via the official YouTube channel of MapleStory. A part of the report stated-

"An interesting collaboration is being prepared this time too. A Web Drama has been produced in which BTS Jin joins the Planning Team of "MapleStory' as an intern. The title is "Go-to-Work Warrior (Chulgeunyongsa) Kim SeokJin." It sounds fun already. NEXON is going to upload episodes one after another through the official YouTube channel of 'MapleStory'. The first two teasers are already available. In it Jin goes to NEXON's company building for his work day and takes pictures for his employee ID card, as well as attends a planning meeting. You will be able to see the Episode 1 of "Chulgeunyongsa Kim Seok-Jin" on August 16."

For the unversed, Jin will soon take on the role of a game planner in MapleStory Game Planner. The drama will see Jin living his dream of becoming a corporate employee. After releasing the two episodes of the series, a special behind-the-scenes episode will be released on August 25. However, the timings of the show are yet to be revealed by the makers. Fans of the BTS star and the MapleStory gamers are eagerly waiting to witness the Korean Boy band member in the upcoming show.

Image: Instagram/@jin