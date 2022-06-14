BTS' Jin Reveals He Was Worried About Crying During PTDS LA Concert; 'I Tried Not To...'

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, theatres, public places, festivals and more were kept on hold to avoid the rapid spreading of the contagious virus. This list also included concerts. One of the biggest bands in the world, BTS also suffered at the hands of the pandemic as they were unable to hold physical concerts with their fans.

In November last year, BTS met their fans, fondly called ARMY, for the first time in two years. The meeting was nothing short of a spectator with fans making a Purple sea in the stadium to show love and appreciation to the seven-member South Korean band. Member Jin recently narrated the exact emotions he felt during that moment and revealed that he was worried about crying on stage.

Jin reveals he was worried about crying during PTDS LA concert

In an interview with Weverse magazine, the 29-year-old singer revealed that he kept asking his bandmates—Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—'What if I cry while we’re up there?' He also revealed that he was attempting to avoid being 'overwhelmed by that kind of sentimentality'. He added, ''But there were times during the concert when one of the other members would be speaking or something and I just stared out at ARMY.''

Asserting that he 'loved' that feeling, the Super Tuna singer said, ''I seriously thought, Wow, this is crazy—it’s just like a movie. Yeah, this is how I used to live.'' However, the singer admitted that he 'tried his best' to keep his emotions down in order to maintain professionalism on the stage.

Moreover in the interview, the singer talked about his injury and how his performance was impacted during the concerts. For the unaware, he was advised to keep his moments to the minimum to avoid reinjuring his finger. During the performance, Jin would sit out and watch his bandmates perform their hit songs. He also talked about the surreal experience of witnessing his band performing from an audience's point of view.

''They looked cool. There are other cool artists, too, but that was the first time I was ever personally in a position to watch the other members perform together in person, and they looked cooler than anyone else to me,'' Jin stated.

Image: Instagram/@jin