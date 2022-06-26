BTS' Jin Drops Shirtless Beach Pictures Flaunting His '7' Tattoo; ARMY Asks If It's Real

BTS' Jin took the internet by storm with his recent shirtless pictures as he finally unveiled his new '7' tattoo. The singer was seen posing at a beach with his back to the camera, while his new tattoo was clearly visible on his lower back. The new design comes as a symbol of the band's friendship, with other BTS members also having it inked at various parts of their bodies.

Jin's pictures have been making rounds on the internet, with BTS ARMY expressing disbelief at his shirtless avatar. One Twitterati mentioned that they weren't ready for this surprise bomb, while some stated that he's built like a 'Greek God'.

BTS' Jin drops shirtless beach pictures flaunting his '7' tattoo

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 26, Jin dropped two glimpses of him as he unveiled the tattoo. Alongside the pictures, he wrote in Korean, “I also got a friendship tattoo.” Take a look.

Not just fans, but BTS members also promptly responded to his post. Taking to the comments section, BTS leader RM mentioned, "Oh, I was shocked. I thought you weren’t wearing pants either," to which Jin replied, "Then it’s a crime." On the other hand, J-Hope wrote, "Holy moly."

The pictures have gone viral on social media, with fans of the K-pop band claiming that they can't believe Jin would post a shirtless picture ever. Here are some of the reactions.

Out of the 7 I never thought THEE kim seokjin would be the first one to give us topless pic???? — tofu⁷ (@tofuchim_) June 26, 2022

IF ANY ONE HAD TOLD ME THAT WE WOULD GET SHIRTLESS KIM SEOKJIN OUT OF NOWHERE, UNANOUNCED, UNPREPARED FOR I WOULD HAVE SAID YOU WERE LYING! pic.twitter.com/RDKQArNumL — 🪨🦬💜 (@Lizzy92871698) June 26, 2022

NEVER IN THIS LIFETIME DID I THINK KIM SEOKJIN WOULD POST SOMETHING LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/twoBFLST57 — hourly namjin (@hourlynj) June 26, 2022

Before Jin, RM revealed his '7' tattoo as a tribute to Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. 7 was also the name of the band's 2020 album. The members have discussed the possibility of getting matching tattoos on several occasions, with fans now waiting to see other members unveil their inks.

