BTS' Jin Extends Sweet Birthday Wishes For Suga With A Grumpy Photo

BTS member Min Yoon-gi aka Suga has turned a year older on Tuesday, March 9. On the occasion of his 28th birthday, BTS’ Jin, took to his Twitter space to share a grumpy picture of the South Korean rapper. In the picture shared by him, Suga appears to be donning a creamy winter ensemble accessorised with earrings. It seems that BTS’ Jin purposely chose to share a funny picture of Suga to tease him on the eve of his birthday. The photo sees the birthday boy quite upset as he looks away from the camera. While sharing the picture, Jin wrote, “Yoongi, I congratulated you first. Happy birthday”. Check out the birthday wish below:

BTS’ Jin wishes Suga

Soon after, even BTS member Jin shared another funny photograph of the singer on the micro-blogging application. Hailing his birthday as ‘Sugaday’, Jimin posted a still which sees the rapper sleeping on a couch. Going by the photo, it appears that the picture was clicked when a tired Suga ended up sleeping on a couch accidentally. Here’s taking a quick look at the picture shared by Jimin:

As soon as the photographs surfaced online, fans of the singer went gaga over it. While some couldn’t control their laughter, many others flooded the application with sweet birthday wishes for the rapper. Take a look at how fans are reacting online:

I read it as "sugadaddy" pic.twitter.com/xESnUQfIXU — Hani ðŸŠðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡µ (@Hani_paradise7) March 9, 2021

Happy birthday Yoongi I hope you are well Take care of your healthand

eatwell. ðŸ’™ðŸ’™

ìƒì¼ ì¶•í•˜í•´ ìž˜ ë¨¹ê³ ìž˜ ì‚¬ëž‘í•´ ì§ì ‘ ì¸ì‚¬í•˜ê³ ì‹¶ì€ë° íŠ¸ìœ„í„°ê°€ ì—†ì–´ì„œ ì£„ì†¡í•©ë‹ˆë‹¤



It is from my friend and she asked me_

to send it to you and she does not have Twitter She loves you so much_ — ðŸ°ì „í• ë¼ðŸ° (@mE88wbMSVgGFpCs) March 8, 2021

1 and half hours left for his birthday ðŸ˜­ðŸ’œ

pic.twitter.com/sij6iqFwaT — farahâ· ðŸŽ— ðŸŠ (@CosmosOfJoyHope) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, BTS’ Suga had been out of action ever since he underwent shoulder surgery last year. The musician wasn’t seen with his band members as they performed on various occasions. However, Suga joined the septet as they performed for the MTV Unplugged show in the recent past.

Suga reunited with the band during the song Telepathy. The performance was followed by a short conversation where the Korean band opened up their experiences and also sent regards to their fan army. Suga wasn’t behind to explain what the song means to him. While doing so, he also added how he and the band members did not get to opportunity to interact with their fans amidst the pandemic. Further on, he completed his statement saying that he missed the fan army a lot.

