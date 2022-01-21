BTS: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope & RM Dance To Pushpa's Songs In Fan-edit Videos

The latest action flick titled Pushpa: The Rise from the South film superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has taken the internet by storm. From Oo Antava to Saami Saami, peppy tracks from the action film has started viral dance trends online, where fans are seen recreating the additive hook steps with their friends. It seems like the South Korean boyband, BTS, was also not spared from this trend as a fan-edited video has been making rounds on the internet.

BTS dance on Pushpa songs

A video shared by the Instagram handle, qualiteaposts, shows BTS' popular 2019 hit track 'Boy With Luv', which is attracting attention on the internet as the boys are seen dancing on the trending song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. BTS choreography sits perfectly well with the Samantha Prabhu starrer item song and the Indian fans of the boy band cannot get enough of it. Another dance video of the band was synched with Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami.

As mentioned earlier, these edits are gaining traction on the internet as fans are enjoying the K-pop and Tollywood fusion. One fan wrote, ''Why does this dance match so fricking perfectly with this song,'' while another wrote, ''This is like 1000th desi edit I am seeing with this choreography 😭 bowl dance practice video, you will always be famous'' One fan commented, ''How does every song in Bollywood has at least one BTS choreography''

This is not the first time that a BTS fan edit has gone viral for sitting perfectly with Indian songs. An old edit of BTS dancing to Kamariya and Chunnari Chunnari had also gone viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, the band comprising of members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, recently launched their individual self-designed merchandise. The products ranged from joggers, wind chimes, pyjamas, guitar pick necklaces to hoodies. Available on WeVerse shop, the merchandise is making record-breaking sales as they are being sold out within seconds of being released.

Additionally, the band is preparing for their next concert in their home country after a successful Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles in December last year. Meanwhile, the band is entertaining their fans with their individual Instagram posts.

