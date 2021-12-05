BTS' Jin Sends 'finger Hearts' To Fans On B'day; Here's What It Means In Korean Culture

South Korean boy band BTS' oldest member Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, recently turned 29. The singer celebrated his 29th birthday on December 4 with his fans via VLive. He cut a cake and thanked fans for their love and support. The singer also sent "finger hearts" to all his fans via the social media platform.

BTS finger hearts have become a common gesture across the world. The South Korean band is often seen posing with their thumb and index finger making a cute heart when addressing the ARMY. Here is what the "finger hearts" symbolises in Korean.

What does finger hearts mean in Korean culture?

The finger hearts has become a popular gesture, especially in the Asian community. The heart is created by crisscrossing the thumb and the index finger to make a mini heart. It is a more convenient and easier way than to make big hand-heart gestures. The mini heart symbolises love and affection and is used to convey the same to their loved ones.

How did Jin celebrate his 29th birthday?

BTS member Jin celebrated his 29th birthday with the fan ARMY. The singer hosted a VLive session on his birthday, in which he cut his cake and also shared his thoughts with the ARMY. On the special occasion, the singer also released a new track titled Super Tuna. The social media platform Twitter was filled with snaps and clips from Jin's live session in which he could be seen holding his birthday cake as he lit the lotus candle and was amazed by it. Jin also read out some comments in between the live session and answered some questions that his fans asked.

Ahead of his birthday, Jin received a heartfelt surprise from the ARMY during the band's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. On the last day of the concert, which took place on December 2, ARMY gave a pre-birthday surprise to Jin. The entire SoFi stadium of California became an ocean of the moon as the ARMY put up the cover of Jin's track Moon on their phones. Jin thanked the fan ARMY with his open heart in Korean as he was delighted to witness the surprise.

jin surprise event - multiview (1) pic.twitter.com/xjxQCfkl1D — ice prince SUPER TUNA 🎣 (@seokjinsteacher) December 3, 2021

Image: Twitter/@MTV