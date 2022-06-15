BTS' Jin Shares Plans Of Solo Show After Band Takes Hiatus; Asserts 'I Can Do It Now'

Famous K-pop band BTS recently left the ARMY numb after announcing a hiatus. The major revelation by the members' Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came after the singers are basking in the success of their latest album release, Proof.

The septet sat down for a celebratory feast where member Suga casually announced that they will be 'going on hiatus'. However, Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS in a statement shared that the 'members will be focusing more on solo projects'.

Since then, the fans of the band members have been pondering upon the projects that each one would be opting for. No details about future BTS collaborations or solo projects were announced onTuesday. Recently, in an interview that was released just hours before they made the announcement at their annual Festa dinner, one of their band members, Jin teased the possibilities of starting his own solo variety show.

BTS' Jin shares plans of solo projects

In his interview with Weverse Magazine, the Korean pop band's vocalist spoke about finding a balance between his role in the group and his own personal life. Talking about the same, he told the outlet that he wants to be able to have fun on his own too, without inconveniencing anybody. He then mentioned his plans to appear solo on a variety show.

“I thought about going on a variety show to make myself happy, not for the group or because of my popularity or for work, because filming those shows might put me in a happy mood,” he told the magazine. The singing sensation then added that there are certain things about variety shows that are tough, but contrary to this, he is ready to accept the challenge and work dedicatedly on the project. The singer whose real name is Kim Seok-jin has penned and released three solo tracks with BTS including Awake, Epiphany, and Moon.

During his chat with the magazine, the singer also spoke about how all through his life, he never got a chance to present something of his own. Now, after mustering courage to start with something new, Jin revealed that there was a time when he used to think about doing something of his own.

The singer, considered it one of his big achievements, however, he was always taken by the thought of whether he would be able to handle something this big right now? "I would always feel discouraged, but my personality has changed a lot now, I think. I think the biggest change in my mind is that now, even if there’s a major project in the works, I think I can do it now," he asserted.

Meanwhile, from No More Dream to Yet To Come, the world witnessed the rise of BTS conquering charts and records across the globe with every album release. They are also often credited for pioneering the K-pop wave in the world and promoting the culture of their country, South Korea.

IMAGE: Instagram/jin