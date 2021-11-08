BTS' Jin Shatters Records As His 'Jirisan' OST Soars At No. 1 On ITunes Top Songs Charts

BTS member Jin has shattered records as he released the OST titled Yours for the ongoing Korean drama Jirisan. The song has been taking the internet by storm and a few hours after its release.

The song soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world. Several fans called the song OST of the year and trended hashtags like #Jin #YoursJin on Twitter.

BTS' Jin breaks records with Jirisan OST

Jin, the vocalist of the South Korean boyband BTS, recently dropped the OST, Yours,for the ongoing Korean drama Jirisan starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon. As per Soompi, Jin made a new record for K-pop solo songs released in 2021 as his song hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 82 different regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Thailand, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and more.

Fans of the singer rejoiced his feat and left their reactions on Twitter, one fan wrote, "This is how heaven Sound like . I'M CRYING JUST BY LISTENING TO HIS SONG. I am always proud of you Kim Seokjin. This calls for OST OF THE YEAR." Here are some more fan reactions below-

BTS is no stranger to breaking records and is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7. Their songs like Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, and Permission to Dance made BTS the fastest act to accumulate five US number-one singles since Michael Jackson. The group's numerous accolades include six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and a Brit Award.

Recently, the band collaborated with Coldplay for the song . The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it is also the first collaborative track in history to debut at No. 1 with two lead groups. A new album of the band is reportedly in the works.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial