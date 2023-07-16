BTS Jungkook Becomes First Soloist To Surpass 15 Million Streams On Debut Day

BTS' Jungkook has achieved an incredible milestone as the first K-pop artist to debut at No.1 on the US Spotify Global Chart with his solo single Seven (feat. Latto). The track garnered an impressive 15.99 million filtered streams on its debut day. Notably, Jungkook becomes the third Asian solo artist to reach this achievement, following Joji's Glimpse Of Us and BTS Jimin's Like Crazy.

BTS Jungkook's Seven: A global sensation

Jungkook's solo single Seven (feat. Latto) has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide, with sales in 106 countries, including the United States, UK, Canada, Germany, and France. The song's popularity soared to No.1 on the iTunes Top Song chart in each country or region. Moreover, the clean version and instrumental rendition of Seven secured the second and third positions on the iTunes 'Top Tune' charts in various nations and districts.

(A still of Jungkook from his recently released music video Seven | Image: YouTube Screengrab)

The success of Seven extended to domestic charts as well, topping both the Genie and Bugs real-time charts, as well as the TOP100 on Melon. The music video for Seven garnered immense attention, rapidly climbing YouTube's most popular video charts in several countries and regions. Within just four hours of its release, the video surpassed an impressive 10 million views, and by July 15, it had reached a staggering 32.71 million views.

Jungkook's performance at GMA's '2023 summer show series

Jungkook showcased his talent and charisma as the first entertainer in GMA's '2023 Summer Show Series' at Central Park, New York, USA, on July 14. The live show featured his solo single Seven (Feat. Latto), alongside fan-favorite tracks Euphoria and BTS' mega-hit Dynamite.

Despite the broadcast being replaced with a pre-recorded version due to weather concerns, the idol's passion-filled performance enthralled the eager audience. Seven is a heartfelt serenade that conveys the desire to spend an entire week with someone special. The addictive tune, accompanied by acoustic guitar and UK garage beats, struck a chord with listeners, further contributing to its global success.