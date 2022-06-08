BTS' Jungkook Breaks Silence On Deleting Instagram Posts; Says 'I Just Didn't Like...'

After BTS member Jungkook deleted all his Instagram posts, his fans were left baffled while pondering the move. After his sudden social media activity left his fans confused and in panic, the singer during his recent live session addressed the same while disclosing the reason behind it.

Jungkook held a V Live session on Tuesday evening as he went camping. The singer not only reacted to the queries about deleting his Instagram posts but also sang and danced to That That, fellow group member Suga and singer PSY's recent song. Though the musician did not reveal his location during the live session, he did share some details about himself.

BTS' Jungkook reveals reasons behind deleting Instagram posts

During the interaction, he read one of the comments that asked him about the reason behind his deleting his Instagram posts. Responding to the comment, he said, as translated by @BTStranslation_, "Why did I delete all the Instagram feed? There's no reason for it. I just didn't like the vibes/setting of the feed so I thought of just redoing it. There was just something about it that I didn't like. I didn't even know there's a restoration time for it."

The singer who is credited for belting out some amazing songs like Still With You, Stay Alive, and more, donned a black full-sleeved T-shirt and black pants as he sat on a chair outdoors near a bonfire while reacting to some messages from his fans. Apart from this, Jungkook even spoke about his fellow band member, friend V and said, "Taehyungie is really handsome right? Yes! Among so many people I've seen, his looks are the most striking.. how can someone look like that.. he's really handsome, I agree."

Further, during the live session, the singer confessed that he can't live without his fans by saying, ''This is nice, it makes me feel that I really can't be without you guys. Even being out here, now that I'm doing a live and it feels nice" He also teased about the band's upcoming project by saying, ''We're preparing hard, we'll see ARMYs soon right? For that day, we're preparing hard.''

Meanwhile, the singer, who enjoys a massive fan following, was bombarded with a plethora of queries and concerned posts from the fans on Twitter after fans spotted a sudden change in his Instagram settings that led to his posts being deleted on the social media platform.

IMAGE: Instagram/JK1201