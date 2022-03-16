Last Updated:

BTS' Jungkook Changes Name On Instagram, ARMY Says 'bring The Alphabet Back'

BTS ARMY was in for a surprise after the boy band's youngest member Jungkook changed his Instagram username to 'jungkook.97'. Here's how the fans reacted.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Jungkook

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PURP_LLE


Ardent BTS fans were in for a surprise after the Soth Korean boy band's youngest member Jungkook changed his Instagram username. Jungkook, whose username was was filled with alphabets earlier, altered it to a much simpler name -  ‘jungkook.97’. The move left ARMY divided, with many users taking to Twitter and expressing that they'll miss the iconic name. 

While one Twitterati quipped that the new title looks fan-made, another quipped that they were 'heartbroken' by this sudden change. One also quipped the global sensation's move as the 'biggest heartbreak of 2022'. For the united, Jungkook enjoys a whopping 34.4 million following on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY heartbroken after changing his Instagram username

Many netizens flooded Twitter with posts about their heartbroken state on learning about their favourite member's username alteration. One user quipped that the alphabet was 'pure genius' and earned Jugbook the 'alphabet guy' title. Citing the previous username ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’, the fan wrote, "no one gets it. jungkook's alphabet username was pure genius, revolutionary,got famous brands and everyone talk about it. jungkook earned the nickname 'alphabet guy' because of it,he was so proud of it and no one could've come up with that, except him."

READ | PTD Seoul Concert: BTS' Jungkook struggles with wardrobe mishap while singing 'Fake Love'

Another user shared the same sentiment and quipped that the alphabet was so creative and unique, and it'll be immensely missed. Others urged for Jungkook to bring the alphabet back. "BRING THE ALPHABET USERNAME BACK JEON JUNGKOOK!!", one wrote. 

READ | BTS wraps up Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert; check highlights from the event

One user shared his own reasoning as to why Jungkook made the sudden change. They wrote, "Could it be that Jungkook changed his ig username bec his old username is too long, and has to spell all 26 alphabet characters except for JK? Haha. His new username looks now a fanmade hahaha jungkook.97". 

READ | BTS' PTD Seoul concert scores more than US$32 million at global box office: Report

Meanwhile,  BTS is all set to perform at the Grammy awards, making it their fourth-time appearance at the grand function. 

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PURP_LLE)

READ | BTS member Jimin to sing his first OST for Kim Woo Bin & Shin Min Ah's drama 'Our Blues'
READ | BTS to perform at 64th Grammy Awards, becomes 1st K-pop band to perform for 2 years in row

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, Jungkook, ARMY
First Published:
COMMENT