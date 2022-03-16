BTS' Jungkook Changes Name On Instagram, ARMY Says 'bring The Alphabet Back'

Ardent BTS fans were in for a surprise after the Soth Korean boy band's youngest member Jungkook changed his Instagram username. Jungkook, whose username was was filled with alphabets earlier, altered it to a much simpler name - ‘jungkook.97’. The move left ARMY divided, with many users taking to Twitter and expressing that they'll miss the iconic name.

While one Twitterati quipped that the new title looks fan-made, another quipped that they were 'heartbroken' by this sudden change. One also quipped the global sensation's move as the 'biggest heartbreak of 2022'. For the united, Jungkook enjoys a whopping 34.4 million following on Instagram.

BTS' Jungkook leaves ARMY heartbroken after changing his Instagram username

Many netizens flooded Twitter with posts about their heartbroken state on learning about their favourite member's username alteration. One user quipped that the alphabet was 'pure genius' and earned Jugbook the 'alphabet guy' title. Citing the previous username ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’, the fan wrote, "no one gets it. jungkook's alphabet username was pure genius, revolutionary,got famous brands and everyone talk about it. jungkook earned the nickname 'alphabet guy' because of it,he was so proud of it and no one could've come up with that, except him."

Jungkook changed his username! The alphabet one was so creative and unique, it will be missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/NBNsy9U62R — ᴮᴱUmi⁷🐥💜 (@SweetHome_7) March 16, 2022

#abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz no one gets it. jungkook's alphabet username was pure genius, revolutionary,got famous brands and everyone talk about it. jungkook earned the nickname 'alphabet guy' because of it,he was so proud of it and no one could've come up with that,except him — JEONKRS (@jeonkrs_) March 16, 2022

Another user shared the same sentiment and quipped that the alphabet was so creative and unique, and it'll be immensely missed. Others urged for Jungkook to bring the alphabet back. "BRING THE ALPHABET USERNAME BACK JEON JUNGKOOK!!", one wrote.

One user shared his own reasoning as to why Jungkook made the sudden change. They wrote, "Could it be that Jungkook changed his ig username bec his old username is too long, and has to spell all 26 alphabet characters except for JK? Haha. His new username looks now a fanmade hahaha jungkook.97".

Could it be that Jungkook changed his ig username bec his old username is too long, and has to spell all 26 alphabet characters except for JK? Haha. His new username looks now a fanmade hahaha jungkook.97 — Pied Piper (@TeaLorahxx) March 16, 2022

BRING THE ALPHABET USERNAME BACK JEON JUNGKOOK!! — alfa 🔖 | I don't follow back (@nonexistentirl) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to perform at the Grammy awards, making it their fourth-time appearance at the grand function.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PURP_LLE)