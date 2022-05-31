BTS' Jungkook Deletes All Instagram Posts; Baffled Fans Ask, 'Oh My God, What Happened?'

Globally renowned K-pop band BTS has been updating fans about their United States of America trip by uploading pictures and videos ahead of their meeting with President Joe Biden. The septet consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have been enjoying every bit of their stay in the US.

For the unversed, the famous band departed for the US to meet President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation and anti-Asian hate crimes. Before their meeting with the leader, the group is spending an amazing time together in the country.

However, Jungkook has left his fans confused and in panic after his latest social media activity.

BTS' Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts

Now, coming as a great shock for fans, Jungkook has deleted all his Instagram posts. The singer started by deleting some of his photos one by one, and then removed the rest of the posts as well, which included photos and videos of himself taken at concerts. The singer, who enjoys a massive fan following, was bombarded with a plethora of queries and concerned posts from the fans on Twitter.

After the die-heart fans of the singer got to know about this recent action, they took to Twitter to express their shock and confusion. One of the baffled users wrote, "#JUNGKOOK...Why did he delete his all posts on Instagram what happened?" Another user expressed his deep concerns over the 24-year-old's move and commented, "And Jungkook is the type of melancholy boy who would change his Instagram name and delete all his posts." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Jungkook left for the United States a day earlier than the rest, and the next day he deleted all his Instagram posts and stories. What happened to him? " Another Twitter user who was disturbed by the singer's action wrote, "Waiting for Jungkook's first Instagram post...again."

Earlier, V gave a glimpse of his first day in the country on Instagram. In the video, the singer was seen trying indoor sky diving. The BTS member wasn't alone as he was accompanied by teammate Jin. "Let's go pick clouds," he captioned one of the posts. In another story, Taehyung expressed, "I'm also up there. I'm a cool one too. (sic)" Apart from sky-diving, the BTS member also tried his hand at golfing.