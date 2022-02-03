BTS' Jungkook Drops His Version Of English Song 'Hate Everything', ARMY Drops Hearts

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the largest fanbases in the entire world. Whether it be their award-winning tracks or it be their quirky moves, the band has taken the world by storm. Not only track, but the band members are currently breaking several social media records as well. Recently, Jungkook has dropped his version of English song 'Hate Everything'.

Taking to the Instagram handle, BTS member Jungkook shared his English version of the song Hate Everything. The lyrics of the song read, "Had a perfect picture in my head With you in the most beautiful dress I look happy as ever How did I let you go again,...". He captioned the post, "Hate Everything - Golden". The song was inspired by farewell and counseling motives around the hardest times of the military life.

BTS' Army pour love over Jungkook's voice

The BTS Army has been pouring love over Jungkook's voice. A fan commented, "jungkook is so skilled and the fact that you can always feel and hear the emotions in his voice, he knows very well how to deliver this through the song, he's an amazing singer :(", another wrote, "he can sing ANY genre and his voice is so versatile, flawless and soft, he sounds like an angel every time and his ability to convey any emotion through his songs and covers is so amazing, i admire him a lot".

Other comments included, "feel and hear the emotions in his voice" exactly! u can FEEL his voice and the deep meaning behind it, the emotions that are rather happy or sad everything just EVERYTHING", "I'm on top of this world right now. Because I've been loving this song for while and posted on weverse exactly 2 months ago and he sang the exact lyrics.

BTS Jungkook's official artist-made merch breaks these Twitter records

BTS Jungkook unveiled his beautiful self-designed merchandise on January 21, 2022. The singer designed an orange coloured zip-up hoody with ARMYST written on it. The BTS ARMY was eagerly waiting for the singer's collection. As soon as the collection was unveiled, ARMY could not keep calm and began trending Jungkook on Twitter. The singer's fans proved how much they adore him with their outpouring love for his merch.

