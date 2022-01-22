Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash From BTS Army Over His Comparison Of The Band With COVID-19

Popular TV show host Jimmy Kimmel is facing backlash from ardent fans of the South Korean boy band BTS after he compared the music sensations with the ongoing spread of COVID-19. In a recent episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host was seen talking about Emily in Paris fame actor and singer Ashley Park's fangirl moment after being noticed by BTS.

A mention of BTS' appearance on the show was made, highlighting how the band's fans had gathered in huge numbers before their arrival. Jimmy further quipped “They might still be out in the parking lot” post which he also noted that they "can attack." When Ashley mentioned that she's a member of their fandom, Jimmy said, "Then you won't get attacked."

The conversation furthered with Ashley talking about her adoration of the band members, quipping that they debuted on Instagram just in time for Emily in Paris’ second season. She also spoke about how she was thrilled after BTS' RM shared his reaction to her rendition of Dynamite as well as how V’s narration of the whole scene on his Instagram handle left her speechless.

Ashely also quipped that she was unable to 'move or react' after this overwhelming series of events, and later spoke about her diagnosis with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. To this, Kimmel responded by saying "You thought it was BTS fever" and went on to add "They're both extremely dangerous. You’re lucky to come out of those alive.” Take a look.

Fans were outraged after Kimmel's comments and took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Many quipped how Kimmel's responsibility as a host is to make people feel 'homie' at their show, and this isn't how a 'good host' conducts himself. Others also condemned his statements via social media. Take a look.

Ok so I have said multiple times how much I dislike US talk shows host. And here is a new proof with Jimmy Kimmel who once again chose the easy way by making fun of ARMY... but they still use us at any occasion for engagements and clouts so... pic.twitter.com/QC16mtb0q6 — Maisse (🍓La-DaDaDa🎣) (@Maisse51089073) January 21, 2022

.@jimmykimmel , being a host means you have responsibility to make audience feel 'homy' at your show. Comparing BTS with a virus that causing pandemic and telling people to be careful with their fans (bcs 'they can attack') is not what a good host will do@JimmyKimmelLive https://t.co/z6Dt9hifOU — Nana⁷ 💜 (@nanamjooniest) January 21, 2022

