BTS' Jungkook Shares Special Message For ARMY After Testing Positive For COVID

Ahead of their highly anticipated Grammy 2022 performance, South Korean boyband BTS is facing a major setback after their youngest member, Jungkook, tested positive for coronavirus on March 29. His diagnosis came after the band landed in Las Vegas to prepare for their performance. Moreover, Jeon Jungkook tested positive a week after bandmate J-Hope had tested positive for the virus.

Before this, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and V recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive on separate occasions. While their managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, assured fans that the singer is currently undergoing treatment and in self-isolation, Jungkook took the responsibility of addressing his fans himself via his official social media handle. Check his special message below.

BTS Jungkook's message to ARMY after tested COVID positive

The young singer took to Instagram to upload a blank video to share a voice message. In the brief clip, the 24-year-old singer can be heard saying 'I’m fine. It’s nothing of a big deal'' in the Korean language. Considering his playful yet charismatic persona on stage, the young singer sounded unworried while reassuring fans.

The voice message was enough to soothe the ARMY's worries as they had earlier expressed their concerns for the young singer on Twitter. One fan wrote, ''GET WELL SOON JUNGKOOK WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK'' while another wrote, ''JUNGKOOK really took his time to post on his Instagram Stoy re-assuring us that he is ok. I love him so much. Please get well soon WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK''.

More on BTS' Jungkook testing COVID positive

Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement informing the fans that the Dynamite singer has tested positive upon arriving in Las Vegas. As per the statement, ''After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27,''

''While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine,'' the statement continued. The managing company also apologized to the fans for causing them worry ''despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States."