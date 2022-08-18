BTS' Jungkook Unveils 8 Vampire-themed Pictures From Photo Folio Time Difference

BTS is regarded as one of the most popular bands. It's no surprise that BTS is so well-liked in a field with so many various artists because they have been able to appeal to a wide audience regardless of their musical preferences and identify themselves with the idea that it's necessary to love and support oneself. The band always keeps its fans updated with interesting stuff and now on Thursday, BTS agency BigHit Music unveiled some preview photos of Special 8 Photo-Folio of Me, Myself, and Jung Kook Time Difference featuring Jungkook in different looks of Vampire.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the agency stated that the photobook will be released on September 1, which also marks Jugkook's birthday. The pics shared by the agency saw Jungkook donning white, black and red outfits as he posed for a picture against dark-coloured backgrounds. Sharing the pictures, it wrote, "Preview Photos 2 Me, Myself, and Jung Kook ‘Time Difference’ Special 8 Photo-Folio Release 2022.09.01. #BTS #JungKook #정국".

ARMY hails BTS Jungkook's Vampire look

ARMY, known as BTS fans, were quick to react, as evident from the posts being uploaded on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user tweeted, "I can't believe Jungkook literally said "I want to be a vampire O-O" and an entire team of stylists, marketers, designers and visual artists were like "np baby, we got you" like oh my god." Another one stated, "I want everyone to know this is a joke because there is no doubt in my mind that Jungkook could look at any person on this earth and ask them to help him with something and you know they'd be like of course darling who, what, when and where."

Reacting to the post, a BTS ARMY said, "Jungkook wasn't lying when he said 'please wait for sexy Jungkook next time'." Another fan commented, "love being on army twt one day you are tweeting about seokjin being employed by a gaming company and suddenly jungkook is a vampire." A fan tweeted, "me hiding my neck so vampire Jungkook won’t bite me".

Speaking about the photobook on BangtanTV, Jungkook had earlier said, "I've never done this kind of thing by myself. It really is my first time, so I feel kind of shy and awkward. But at the same time, it feels different and I feel like I could be more focussed."

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit