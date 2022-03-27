BTS: Jungkook's Song 'Stay Away' Clocks 70 Million Views On Spotify; ARMY Reacts

Touted to be one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean band BTS is ruling over millions of hearts with their superhit music tracks. The band recently dominated the headlines after its members took to the stage for their live performance in Seoul, South Korea. This was the band's first live concert two years after the COVID-19 restrictions. Not only this, ARMY never leaves a chance to cheer the BTS members for their achievements every then and now.

Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' crosses 70 million views on Spotify

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook song 'Stay Alive' has crossed 70 million views on Spotify. According to The TaeKook Global, Stay Alive is the fastest OST & Solo song by a Korean Male act to achieve this milestone on the platform. A tweet by TKG read, 'Stay Alive' by Jungkook (prod. SUGA) has now surpassed 70 Million Streams on Spotify, making it the Fastest OST & Solo Song by a Korean Male Act (43 days) to achieve this milestone in the said platform. Congratulations Jungkook! #StayAlive70M".

ARMY congratulates Jungkook for achieving new heights

After taking the same into cognizance, ARMY members were delighted as they congratulated the band member, Jungkook, hence making him one of the top trends on Twitter. A fan wrote, "I mean it when I say that the world will never witness another artist like Jungkook. The man gives every single second of his career his all and pours his heart and soul into everything. He’s so genuinely talented and passionate about what he does.", another one tweeted, "need to have here this Jungkook my time hd version i want to hear it again live, if he only perform this infront of fans damn".

I mean it when I say that the world will never witness another artist like Jungkook. The man gives every single second of his career his all and pours his heart and soul into everything. He’s so genuinely talented and passionate about what he does. pic.twitter.com/J0080cFxJn — 𝄞 megan⁹⁷🐰ᴶᴶᴷ (@stussyjjungkook) March 27, 2022

need to have here this jungkook my time hd version i want to hear it again live, if he only perform this infront of fans damn pic.twitter.com/R7QjWCRqzO — bam's ma ⁹⁷ 𝄞 ⁵.⁶ᴹ 🍬 ia (@jungk0oksfairy) March 27, 2022

Another one hailed the BTS member as he wrote, "Jungkookie the epitome of the new emoji ‘’ the epitome of love! I am listening and loving the best and most legendary ost #StayAlive by #Jungkook".

Jungkookie the epitome of the new emoji ‘🫶’ 🥺 the epitome of love!



I am listening and loving the best and most legendary ost #StayAlive by #Jungkook (prod. Suga of @BTS_twt)! pic.twitter.com/hxEQ35q8LN — ⁵.⁶ᴹnessie.97 εїз (@smiilingkookie) March 27, 2022

More on 'Stay Alive'

HYBE Entertainment recently took to their YouTube handle and dropped the full version of BTS Suga and Jungkook's new song, Stay Alive. It beautifully depicted Jungkook performing to the melodious song with an intense look on his face. The fans were amazed to see him in the stunning avatar and didn't miss out to praise him and the song through the comments section. Produced by BTS Suga, the song has been voiced by Jungkook.