BTS' Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' (Prod. SUGA) Breaks Multiple Records In Less Than 24 Hours

The South Korean boyband, BTS' members Jungkook and Suga released the OST titled 'Stay Alive' for their webtoon titled 7FATES: CHAKHO. Read further.

Known for the ability to break records with their every release, global stars BTS has done it again with the first OST of 7FATES: CHAKHO, the band's webtoon. Crooned by the youngest member of the band, Jungkook, and produced by the talented band member Suga, the OST titled Stay Alive was released on February 11 after a much-anticipated wait by the fans, called ARMY. Although it has not even been 24 hours since its release, the song has managed to break multiple records across the world.

Jungkook & Suga's 'Stay Alive' breaks records

As per a report from Pinkvilla, Stay Alive has topped the iTunes Charts in 74 countries within only six hours of its release. The single topped the charts in countries like Argentina, Japan, Thailand, France, Germany, Finland, Chile including the US. Interestingly, Jungkook's OST dethroned notable artists like Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj's positions on the chart. Moreover, Stay Alive is accompanied by member V's Sweet Night on the UK iTunes chart. 

The feat achieved by the band members through this track does not stop here as many fans took to Twitter to list a number of records broken by the track. As pointed out by a fan, Stay Alive broke the record of a solo song with the highest No.1s on iTunes surpassing V's Christmas Tree. This feat made the track the fastest Korean solo act to achieve the milestone. Another fan shared a list of records made or broken by the new OST and congratulated BTS for the same. 

Summing up the fans' sentiments over the first OST from 7FATES: CHAKHO, one netizen tweeted, ''Can't stop obsessing over the instrumentals and the technique/delivery of vocals in stay alive, it feels like a filmesqué composition (makes sense because they're telling us a story) but it's still insane. the melancholy and dispair forms a part of the 1st verse which entire.''

Another fan commended Jungkook's mesmerizing vocals in the track by writing, ''whoa I love everything about staying alive jungkookie’s voice and the layers of emotions in each verse. it makes me feel filled with hope and energy. i love it.''

