BTS Jungkook’s OST ‘Stay Alive' Is Finally Here; Army Calls It A 'masterpiece'

As the fans were eagerly waiting for the release of BTS Suga and Jungkook's full version of the song, Stay Alive, it will be a delight for the fans to learn that it was recently unveiled online. Produced by BTS Suga, the song has been voiced by Jungkook. On January 31, 2022, HYBE entertainment released a statement revealing that Stay Alive will be available on webtoon. Read further ahead to know everything about the highly-awaited BTS Suga and Jungkook's song, Stay Alive.

Watch BTS Jungkook grooving to Stay Alive

HYBE Entertainment recently took to their YouTube handle and dropped the full version of BTS Suga and Jungkook's new song, Stay Alive. It beautifully depicted Jungkook performing to the melodious song with an intense look on his face. The fans were amazed to see him in the stunning avatar and didn't miss out to praise him and the song through the comments section.

Numerous fans took to the comments section and stated what a beautiful voice Jungkook hand while many others revealed how they got teary eyes while listening to the song. Some fans also revealed how Jungkook's voice made them feel good while others complimented the song by stating that words could not describe the song. A user wrote 'This song is beautiful. The lyrics, the melody, everything was a piece of art. I'm so proud of Jungkook and Suga. I love you ARMY' while another one stated 'The truth is that Jungkook's voice makes my problems go away and makes me feel good, it makes me feel that everything is fine, it gives me peace of mind, I would give everything to meet him and tell him that I love him.'

While complimenting both Suga's production and Jungkook's voice, a fan wrote 'The song is very cool, and Jungkook is very talented, his voice, his singing and his dancing is brilliant in everything we love you golden maknae I'm proud to throw As well as the wonderful production, which never disappoints' Take a look at some of the reactions to BTS members Suga and Jungkook's latest song, Stay Alive.

Image: Stay Alive Poster