BTS: K-pop Band Confirmed To Perform At 2022 The Fact Music Awards, Check Complete List

This year, 2022 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is going to be more special and grand with a star-studded performers. As per an update in the schedule of the prominent awards, Pinkvilla cited that the fifth edition of the award show will take place with stages from prominent singers taking charge.

From its versions of being held offline to being organised in person this year, after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are excited for the award night with a bevy of stars in line to perform. Apart from all the performances scheduled this year at The Fact Music Awards, one such act by K-pop band BTS has taken the Internet by storm.

BTS to perform at 2022 The Fact Music Awards

The K-pop all-boy band, BTS is currently on a break to perform together collectively and is more focused on pursuing their career individually. The group has been announced as one of the most looked-forward-to acts of the night as they will take to the stage for the first time as a group after their announcement of taking a break and performing collectively in June this year. Since then the members have begun working on more solo projects and are preparing for their concert in Busan.

As of now, it is known that a stage that is sure to incite lots of love from the BTS ARMY has been prepared, however, further details have not been revealed so far. As per Soompi, more artists have been announced to perform at TMA which has just fuelled the excitement and anticipation of the fans. Earlier on August 31, Kang Daniel, Hwang Chi Yeol, Kim Ho Joong, and Young Tak were revealed as the third lineup for TMA.

The upcoming 2022 The Fact Music Awards, which will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on October 8, will mark the first time in three years that the award show is being held with an in-person audience. On August 18, the organising committee for The Fact Music Awards officially announced that TXT, ITZY, THE BOYZ, and IVE would all be attending this year’s ceremony.

Meanwhile, recently as per a report by Soompi, Park Bo-kyung of South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) attended the National Assembly's parliamentary inspection and announced that BTS' military service issue will be discussed in December. During the assembly, Minister Park was asked to review the issue to which he said, "Member Jin’s enlistment is set to be sorted out by December, but the MCST will finalise our stance as soon as possible before then."

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial