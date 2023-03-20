BTS RM, BLACKPINK Rose Attend Harry Styles Love On Tour Concert In Seoul

Harry Styles, who has been on a successful second world tour since 2021, is now touring in Asian countries. His latest concert was at Seoul in South Korea on Monday (March 20). The thousands of fans, who attended the event also included BTS RM and BLACKPINK Rose.

The 28-years-old rapper took to his Instagram stories to share a Harry banner hinting he will be taking part in a project organised by the fans for the As It Was singer. He also tagged Harry in the picture.

Check out the post here:

RM from BTS is attending #LoveOnTourSeoul tonight and participating in the fan project for Harry! ❤️ (via rkive) pic.twitter.com/w3d5EO3zGm — HSD (@hsdaily) March 20, 2023

Rose was spotted at the show’s venue by the concert-goers. She was seen wearing an all black outfit with a leather jacket and T-shirt.

More about Harry Styles’ Love on Tour

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour, which consists of 42 US concerts, started on September 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada as support for Fine Line after being delayed twice because of social constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in June, Styles started an international promotional tour for both Harry's Home and Fine Line.

Following the epidemic, Love On Tour became one of the first entire indoor arena concert cycles to take place in the United States. A total of $95 million was made by the tour, and from September to November 2021, 42 events were held in North America.

From the 23 performances held in Europe between June and July 2022, the tour earned an additional $55 million and sold 638,000 tickets.The seven-leg tour will take place over the period of 22 months ending on July 22, 2023, in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Other than this, Harry has been basking in the commercial and critical success of his latest release Harry’s House. He managed to bag 2 Grammys and 4 BRIT awards in different categories this year.