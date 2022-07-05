BTS' Label BigHit Seeks Help From ARMY To Protect Band From ‘malicious’ Online Activities

South Korean band BTS’ label BigHit Music recently reached out to ARMY seeking their help to protect the group from ‘malicious’ online posts. Despite the immense popularity of the global sensation band and the strong fan base, the group has often fallen prey to some ill-natured activities on the Internet. According to Billboard, the label released a note on the social networking platform Weverse, stating it had collected information through the BTS ARMY about the online activities and has taken action against the same.

The label claimed that one person had uploaded posts containing “insults against [BTS]” using dozens of different IP addresses on DC Inside, a South Korean internet forum. “We have been monitoring these types of malicious postings and filed criminal complaints against the poster for all the postings with malicious comments,” the label shared as cited by Billboard.

BTS' label seeks help from ARMY in cybercrime case against band

In order to protect the dignity of the band from such activities, BigHit recently filed “additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation” against BTS. “The complaint we have filed includes platforms not mentioned in this notice and we would also like to inform you that we cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation. “Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism,” the company went on.

While the frenzied fans of the band are known for criticizing online posters who make unflattering comments about BTS, however, things have been taking an ugly turn lately with malevolent activities on a rise.

The company has refused to settle cases, noting that “the accused of an ongoing investigation recently attempted to settle the case but there will be no settlement nor leniency… our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.” Towards the end of the note, according to Billboard, BigHit urged fans to make continued use of a hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse.

Billboard stated that in South Korea, defamation is a criminal charge, and spreading “openly false facts” could result in up to seven years in prison.

IMAGE: Instagram/galaxia_.bts