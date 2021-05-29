BTS' Latest Butter Remix Release To EXO's Lay Chang Return; Weekly Roundup Of K-pop Stars

As the Hallyu wave continues to grow, Korean pop culture continues to dominate the global music industry with its catchy songs and pleasing visuals. From BTS' latest English song Butter's release to EXO's Lay Zhang's comeback, the K-pop stars have had a busy yet happening weekend. Take a look at their latest activities in a weekly roundup below.

BTS' latest, Butter's new version (Remix) released

BTS surprised its fans recently after dropping the new version of its new English track, Butter (Hotter Remix). With the original song released on May 21, 2021, BTS has been breaking records ever since its release. The remix version was released on May 28, 2021. In the new Remix version, the South Korean boy band can be seen grooving on the stage while lipsyncing Butter lyrics.

EXO's Lay Zhang makes his comeback

On May 26, 2021, EXO released a new teaser of its upcoming album, Don't Fight The Feeling. The K-pop band has also released individual teaser images which also feature the Chinese member, Lay Zhang. The album marks Zhang's return since his hiatus from the group in 2016. Zhang will be joining EXO's Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun, D.O., and Xiumin.

BTS' RM Credited As Lyricist For TXT's 0x1 Love Song

On May 24, Big Hit Entertainment released TXT's upcoming album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze's tracklist. As the tracklist was released, BTS' ARMY was delightfully shocked to see BTS' RM being credited as a lyricist for TXT's title song, 0x1 Love Song. It features renowned singer Seori, who is popular for Lovers In The Night. Members of TXT have also taken care of the music production, while RM penned the lyrics.

BTS perform Butter at BBMA 2021

Billboard Music Awards 2021 dropped a short video giving BTS ARMY a glimpse of BTS performing its new single, Butter, for its global live debut. In the video, the Bangtan boys can be seen rocking their performance by performing remotely from their country, South Korea. They can be seen dressed in suits as they graced the red carpet with their smooth performance.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM/ LAY ZHANG'S INSTAGRAM

