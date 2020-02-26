BTS Launches New Album In Empty Hall Through Livestream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea's coronavirus outbreak forced K-pop stars BTS to livestream a news conference for their latest album instead of holding it in front of an audience. They streamed the conference on YouTube and the band's management said that the seven members bowed to a virtually empty hall. The South Korean band even answered previously selected questions from journalists.

While speaking to an international media outlet, singer Jimin said that health is always a concern and the band's messages of facing inner self and loving oneself is ultimately possible only when one is healthy. He further hoped that everyone is taking care of themselves, especially since it is risky' outside due to the deadly virus outbreak. According to international media reports, the decision to livestream was also to fully cooperate with the government's policy to refrain from holding events with a massive number of participants in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

South Korea has so far confirmed that more than 1,200 people were infected with the deadly virus and at least 12 were dead. The United States military in South Korea also confirmed its first case among soldiers. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in also raised the alert level to 'highest' as the number of infected people in the nation soared.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly said that the epidemic is China's 'largest public health emergency' since its founding in 1949. Jinping further called the outbreak a 'crisis' and said that the epidemic has the 'fastest transmission' and the widest range of infection which has been the most difficult to prevent and control.

Death toll surpasses 2,700

Meanwhile, the death toll in China has surpassed 2,700 and the National Health Commission reportedly confirmed 406 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases within China also hit nearly 78,000. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 25 countries since December 2019 and more than 1,700 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, nearly 12,500 Coronavirus patients have by now been reportedly discharged from hospitals.

