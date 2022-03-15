BTS Member Jimin To Sing His First OST For Kim Woo Bin & Shin Min Ah's Drama 'Our Blues'

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is known for their tendency to create new benchmarks in the entertainment industry with their ventures. From albums to concerts, the globally renowned band has a huge fanbase sprawled across the globe patiently waiting for their next release. Apart from their impressive records as a band, the members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- have also established themselves as individual artists over the years.

In particular, members Jin and V lent their voices to OSTs of successful K-dramas like Jirisan and Our Beloved Summer, respectively. Adding to the list is bandmate Jimin who will reportedly record a song for the upcoming highly anticipated drama Our Blues.

Jimin to sing OST for 'Our Blues'

As per a report from a Korean outlet Ajou Economic Daily, the 26-year-old singer who is known as the main vocalist of BTS will sing an OST track for the upcoming K-drama Our Blues. The highly anticipated drama stars notable actors like Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and more. The title and details of the track are yet to be revealed.

As per the outlet, a source from the production company who will look after Jimin's track for the drama, Yamyam Entertainment, said in a statement, ''Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Our Blues.’ Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story.”

For the unversed, the drama is written by Noh Hee Kyung who is known for penning dramas like It’s Okay, That’s Love, Dear My Friends and more. Our Blues is set against the backdrop of Jeju Island and will dive deeper into the heartwarming tales of love, relationship, friendship and more complex bonds of an array of characters. Moreover, it will also mark real life couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's comeback. The drama will premiere on April, 9, 2022.

BTS fans were more than happy to hear the news about Jimin's new OST track as many took to social media to express their anticipation for the same. One fan wrote, ''JIMIN OST IS REALLY COMING. OH MY GOD IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS & ITS FINALLY HAPPENING''.

It's finally happening I feel like crying we waited soo much but it was all worth it. JIMIN OST is gonna break all the record. I feel like crying ohh God 😭😭

JIMIN JIMIN

JIMIN OST IS COMING pic.twitter.com/aTISKi3Pkz — PJM 💙 (@PJM_KING_13) March 15, 2022

with serendipity, lie, filter, promise, and christmas love on the line for jimin’s solo songs, I CAN'T IMAGINE HOW AMAZING THAT OST WILL BE!!!!! — v⚘le⁷ (@kkukstudio) March 14, 2022

Image: Twitter/@btschartdata/PJM_data