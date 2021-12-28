BTS Member RM Says 'I'm Okay' Just Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19

South Korean boyband BTS' leader RM was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 25, 2021. The singer contracted the virus after returning from the United States, following his personal schedule. RM recently took to social media and informed the BTS ARMY, who seemed to be in a state of worry over the BTS leader's health, that he was doing fine.

After BTS' Suga, RM shares his health update

The BTS ARMY expressed gratitude towards the singer for sharing a health update. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, Suga had posted, "I'm very good :) don't worry too much." Reacting to it, RM commented, "I'm also very good." On seeing this, fans couldn't stop expressing joy and this can be proved from their reactions on 'Weverse'. A fan wrote, "Glad to hear you two. Stay healthy and happy. Got ARMY behind you." Another fan wrote, "Thank you for also giving us an update, RM. I hope everyone feels better soon ad recovers quickly."

BTS released a statement after some members contracted COVID-19

Soon after the band members contracted COVID-19, BTS released a statement that read, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25." It further added, "After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms."

A part of the statement read, "Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home." As per the statement by BTS, none of the COVID-19 positive members have come in contact with the others.

Image: Instagram/@btsrm.offical