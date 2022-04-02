BTS Members RM, Suga & Jimin Hang Out With Bruno Mars & Anderson Ahead Of Grammys 2022

South Korean band BTS is ready to set the stage on fire at the Grammys this weekend. Ahead of their much-awaited performance, some of the band members RM, Suga & Jimin attended Bruno Mars' Las Vegas concert. RM took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Bruno which also featured Suga and Jimin. Along with it, he wrote in the caption, "with the legend @silksonic."

The Uptown Funk singer shared on his Instagram, "Thank you @bts.bighitofficial for coming down to last night's gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! Sincerely @silksonic."

Fans say, 'We want a collab'

The post is definitely a treat for BTS fans, known as ARMY. One fan wrote, "SILK SONIC X BTS COLLAB WHEN.” Another wrote, “My gosh, please collab already!!!" Netizens even commented, Best thing to happen on Instagram in 2022," "WE WANT THE COLLAB KINGS" and many called them 'legends'.

BTS announces ‘Behind The Stage: Permission To Dance’ exhibition

Recently, the K-pop all-boy band's entertainment company, Hybe Corporation, issued an official statement confirming that Las Vegas will be getting an entire exhibition dedicated to the septet and their Permission to a Dance concert. Sharing the news via Twitter, the company wrote, "#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming! Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience."

As per the official synopsis of the exhibition, "Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance is an intimate photography exhibition that takes fans behind the scenes of an entire concert experience. See the band up-close and personal as they give you a glimpse into their process, feel the energy of being in the crowd and share exclusive moments as they prepare, perform and play." The event will take place from April 5 to April 17 between 11 am to 11 pm.

BTS to Perform at Grammys

Fans are curiously awaiting K-pop all-boy band's performance at Grammys. The Bangton Boys are gearing up to take over the stage of the Grammys in the month of April, therefore becoming the first k-pop band to perform at the musical award function for two years in a row. Apart from that, BTS has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards in the category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' for their hit track 'Butter'.

Jungkook tests COVID-19 positive

Recently, BTS member Jungkook tested COVID-19 positive. Jungook shared a video on his Instagram as he said, "Everybody, I’m fine. I don’t want to lose my muscle so I keep moving I ate and lied down and ate and lied down so I afraid I’m gonna gain weight. I’m taking good care of myself so don’t worry too much and let’s meet soon!"

