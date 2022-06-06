BTS Members Share Special Audio Message For ARMY Ahead Of 'Proof' Album Release

South Korean boyband BTS is making a lot of buzz as recently they visited the White House to meet with the US President Joe Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians, inclusivity and diversity. The US President also played their global chart-topping hit Butter to welcome them.

Additionally, they are all set to make a highly anticipated comeback with the release of the band's tenth album titled Proof. The anthology album will look back at BTS' journey in the music industry by including their hit songs from the past. With only a few days left for the release, BTS released a special audio message for fans. Take a look.

BTS members share special audio message for ARMY

Spotify released audio messages shared by BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. In the audio messages, the members addressed the fans as 'My Love' and talked about their relentless love and support throughout the years.

The oldest member of the band, Jin talked about the ARMY having BTS' back through every step of their career. He said,

''Hello ARMY, this is Jin. Know that we're always grateful, it's a dream to have you guys. ARMY all the way''

Rapper Suga made a meaningful promise to the fans by assuring them that they will always have each other. He said,

''ARMY, we are here because of you guys. It's been a wonderful ride. And we will continue to make sure our journey never ends. Love, Suga."

J-Hope's youthful charm and innocence reflected in his audio message as he said that the band was lucky to have the fans' love and support.

''J-Hope right here. The amount of love you have given us can't be described in words. We are very lucky to have you guys and I hope you ARMY know that. I purple you''

BTS leader RM talked about being grateful for ARMY's support and promised to be there for them as well. He said,

''ARMY, thank you guys so much for always being with us. We'll be there for you as well. Love, RM''

Singer Jimin sent love to the fans for always being there for BTS.

''My love ARMY, it's an honour to have you guys wherever you are, know that we are there as well. Thank you, this is Jimin sending love to our ARMY."

BTS member V showed his usual charm in the audio message as he said,

''ARMY, hello, it's V. Just wanted to drop by and say 'borahae'. It's been a lovely journey because you guys have been there with us all along. We love you.''

Lastly, the youngest member of the band Jungkook shared a profound message as he wrote,

''It's JK, sending love to our ARMY for giving us the energy we need to dance, sing and breathe. Forever and always we'll love you."

BTS' Proof album will be released on June 10, 2022, along with the music video of the title track Yet To Come.

