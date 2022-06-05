Charlie Puth Leaves ARMY In Splits As He Accidentally Confirms Collaboration With BTS

The South Korean boy band BTS has collaborated with various international award-winning musicians in the past few years. From their Meghan Thee Stallion version of Butter to the smash-hit My Universe with Coldplay, the band has given several chartbursting songs. They are now seemingly gearing up to collaborate with the See You Again singer Charlie Puth. Both the band and Puth did not reveal any detail about their collaboration until the latter accidentally confirmed the news in a recent interview and left fans in splits.

BTS fan ARMY has speculated a possible collaboration between the South Korean band and Charlie Puth in the past. Now, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer himself confirmed the news and left fans waiting for the release date of their song. In a brief chat at the backstage of KIIS FM Wango Tango 2022, Charlie Puth accidentally spilt beans about his collaboration with BTS. When asked about the speculation, the singer replied, "I heard that too and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out." "We legitimately have no idea. We do but we just figured it out," Puth added.

The speculations surrounding Puth and BTS' collaboration came after the singer collaborated with Jungkook for a version of We Don't Talk Anymore. The original song was sung by Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth in 2017.

ARMY reacts to BTS and Charlie Puth's collab

The video of Charlie Puth's brief interview is currently being shared widely on social media as BTS ARMY is reacting to the interview. Sharing the video, a BTS fan page wrote, "so charlie puth basically namjooned there by confirming his collab with BTS(or Jungkook)," referring to the numerous instances when BTS leader RM, who is also known as the Spoiler King of the band, has revealed details about any album or track.

Another fan wrote, "He basically namjooned there spilled the whole thing and then went silent wen asked fr a more definitive answer." Many also asked for the release date of the song as one of them wrote, "OMG Charlie Puth just confirmed a collab with BTS (or Jungkook)! NOW GIVE US A DATE!" Here is how others are reacting to the same.

so charlie puth basically namjooned there by confirming his collab with BTS(or jungkook)👀😆💜 pic.twitter.com/05xhEBjaVV — Pak BTS ARMYs⁷ | 22.06.10 (@PakBTSARMYs) June 5, 2022

He basically namjooned there🤣🤣🤣 spilled the whole thing and then went silent wen asked fr a more definitive answer🤣 — ᴮᴱSana⁷💜PROOF out on June 10th!!💜🤓 (@btsarmybomb22) June 5, 2022

OMG Charlie Puth just confirmed a collab with BTS (or Jungkook)! NOW GIVE US A DATE! pic.twitter.com/n3ciPWpHqg — mirakoo (stay alive 🎧) 🥕🍎🍊 (@voiceofjeon) June 5, 2022

SO CHARLIE PUTH CONFIRMED THE COLLAB BETWEEN HIM AND BTS/JK AND THERE'S A HIGH POSSIBILITY IT COULD BE ON SEPTEMBER OMG pic.twitter.com/KIPmkf5mFq — Carolyne⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 🌱 (@mhereonlyforbts) June 5, 2022

So charlie puth really told us about the Collab with bts coming soon omg???? pic.twitter.com/kagWiaXPRd — ً ִֶָ moon 🍓🥛 PROOF ♥︎ (@googiesbabybear) June 5, 2022

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/AP