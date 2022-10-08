BTS Might Not Be Exempted From South Korea Military Service, To Put Music Career On Hold

Even after several discussions that are being held in the last few months over BTS' military service, it appears that the famous k-pop band might not get exempted from the mandatory duties. According to AP, as people are divided over their thoughts about BTS serving military service, it seems that South Korea’s military wants to enlist the K-pop supergroup for the service.

Lee Ki Sik, the commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service. One of the most contentious concerns in South Korea is whether the members of the prominent band must enlist in the military because Jin, the oldest member, may do so after reaching 30 in December.

BTS members may be forced to join military service

For those unknown, under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. Coming as an exception, the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

On October 6, as per a report by Soompi, Park Bo-kyung of South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) attended the National Assembly's parliamentary inspection and announced that BTS' military service issue will be discussed in December. During the assembly, Minister Park was asked to review the issue to which he said, "Member Jin’s enlistment is set to be sorted out by December, but the MCST will finalise our stance as soon as possible before then."

In case the amendment to the Military Service Act of South Korea is passed, BTS members will be free from military service obligations. However, if it is not passed, Jin will have to enroll himself for the service early next year.

IMAGE: AP