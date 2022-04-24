BTS: Netizens Left Speechless After Band Leader RM Shares Post Featuring Mahira Sharma

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a worldwide fan base. The boy band has surely taken the world by storm with their music and dance and are popular across the globe. Their fanbase calls themselves BTS fan ARMY and follows everything that the seven members of the band do. The band's seven members have millions of following on Instagram and their leader RM's latest story left Indian BTS ARMY speechless.

RM, aka Kim Namjoon, the leader of BTS enjoys a following of over 32.7 million on Instagram. He is an active user of the social media handle and often shares pictures in the form of posts and stories. On April 23, 2022, RM reportedly posted a photo for a brief period of time, but it caught the attention of several Indian BTS fans. The story allegedly featured actor and model Mahira Sharma sitting on a chair with her name on it. She could be seen applying lipstick as per the screenshot surfacing on the internet. Here is how desi fans are reacting to the same.

Netizens react to RM's story

The screenshot of RM's Instagram story featuring Mahira Sharma is currently making rounds on the internet. The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from users. While some were excited to see a collaboration between BTS and Indian model Mahira Sharma, others thought it was edited or fake.

A fan could not believe that RM uploaded the picture and wrote, "What rm posted a picture of Mahira Sharma on his ig account and then delete." Another one questioned if it was an edited image or the leader really uploaded the photo. The fan wrote, "What Mahira Sharma in Rm post....??? Is this true.. Collaboration?? Hacked?? Or By mistake??" Another puzzled fan wrote, "What is this....do any one have any idea?? why RM updated with her." Here are some more reactions to the same.

What rm posted a picture of Mahira Sharma on his ig account and then delete 😱#RM pic.twitter.com/PKTgZ2nDlo — Zeeshebts7 (@zeeshebts7) April 24, 2022

What's with mahira Sharma and rm? — Saanvi⁷°✧･| 2022.06.10 (@taekookgems) April 24, 2022

@ridkive RM uploaded Mahira Sharma's photo ????????? Is it true — 🪄 حاء🍑 (@peachyskyy) April 24, 2022

Whether RM uploaded the former Bigg Boss contestant's photo as an Instagram story or post is still not clear. However, desi fans of the band were excited to see it BTS has not collaborated with any Indian celeb yet. Meanwhile, the band members - Rm, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jungkook - were last seen putting up an impeccable show in Las Vegas as a part of their Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

