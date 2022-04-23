DYK John Cena Is A Part Of BTS ARMY? Here're Times When He Expressed His Fondness For Band

The entire world is seemingly grooving to K-Pop songs with the increasing popularity of the South Korean boy band, BTS. The band has surely taken the world by storm with its tracks and quirky moves. They enjoy one of the biggest fanbases across the world known as the BTS ARMY. While many celebrities around the world have expressed their love for the two-time Grammy-nominated band, professional wrestler-actor John Cena is also a member of the BTS ARMY. John Cena has expressed his love and fondness for the band in several instances and has also revealed how the band's songs helped him in his life.

John Cena has opened up about his fondness for the South Korean boy band BTS during his appearances on several chat shows. During his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, the professional wrestler opened up about BTS and its ARMY's influence on him. The wrestler was on the show to promote his books. He revealed how he felt unsure about how the world would react to a WWE champion opening up about being vulnerable and revealed it was because of BTS ARMY's support that he released the books on self-love. He also thanked BTS and said, "I really gotta thank K-Pop, gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness, and turning it into a passion of mine."

John Cena opens up on BTS' songs

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, John Cena appreciated the K-Pop band and praised them for putting out several messages in the world through their music. Moreover, when BTS came to the show and expressed their wish to meet John Cena, the latter was nothing but delighted and revealed he was floored by the band's admission. He also revealed how the band's love "stopped his heart."

John Cena reveals his favourite BTS member

John Cena once appeared at James Corden's show with January Jones and again expressed his love for BTS. During the interview, January Jones revealed how she did not know anything about BTS and yet got a photo clicked with them. An envious John Cena claimed how lucky Jones was and further mentioned what he likes the most about the band. The former rapper revealed he loves how BTS spread messages with their songs. When asked about his favourite BTS member, John Cena did not take much time and said RM and J-Hope are his favourites as he himself is an old-school rapper.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/AP