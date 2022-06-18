BTS' New Album 'Proof' Scripts History, Achieves Highest First-week Sales Of 2022

Ever since famed K-pop band BTS dropped their new anthology album, Proof, fans have been going gaga over the new rendition. Starting from their old tracks to some of the band's recent ones, the new album promises a complete treat for ARMY. The new album, which was released to commemorate the band's 9th anniversary, scripted a new milestone recently.

The album has finished its first-week sales count and according to Soompi, Proof sold a staggering total of 2,752,496 copies in the first week of its release, which marked the highest first-week sales of any album released in 2022. Soon after the album's release, BTS, during a celebratory feast, announced their break from further performances together as a band and decided to pursue individual careers.

BTS' new album Proof scripts history

Apart from the aforementioned milestone, Proof also carved history with the second-highest first-week sales of any album in Hanteo history. The first one to assume the spot was BTS’s own 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 which had sold 3,378,633 copies in its first week.

With their ever first anthology album, the new record is even more impressive for the band as Proof is a 3-CD anthology album, meaning the standard edition comes with a significantly higher price tag than Map of the Soul: 7.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of the hiatus by the BTS members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, stated they will still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. “BTS is not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement read.

After the major revelation, Jungkook announced his much-anticipated collaboration with American singer Charlie Puth, while another member V shared in an interview that he is working on writing new music. Recently, with fans wishing the septet for their 'second chapter', Amul dedicated a special topical for them. The official Instagram page of Amul shared the special topical in honour of BTS announcing the second chapter of their career. The topical featured the seven members sitting at the table and enjoying the bread and butter. Amul also played with the words by writing, ''Bandh-tan Boys''.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial