BTS New Album Titled 'Proof'; K-pop Band Confirms Release Date With Official Teaser; Watch

The South Korean boyband BTS has taken the internet by storm as it has officially announced its big return this summer. Big Hit Music took to its official Twitter handle and dropped an intriguing black and white logo teaser of the forthcoming album Proof with ARMY gushing over the same. Though the song was kept under wraps, BTS had earlier announced that it would go live on June 10th, 2022.

Proof Logo trailer out

BTS will mark its 9th anniversary with the release of Proof. Big Hit music shared a logo trailer on the micro-blogging site which has a text written over it, "Proof, We are Bullet Proof". Proof consists of 3 CDs which include many different tracks – including 3 all-new tracks – that reflect the thoughts & ideas of the members on the past, present & future of BTS. Watch the teaser here:

BTS releases an official statement

The official statement released by the Bangton boyband read, "After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours."

A part of the statement read, "The anthology album "Proof" which consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS. We hope that you look forward to BTS' anthology album “Proof", and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come.

ARMY says, 'we won in our life'

ARMY was quick to react to this fresh piece of news and the Twitter handle is proof of it. A Twitter user wrote, "Three new tracks... We are getting mots 7 solos in world tour y'all.. we won in our life", another one commented, "Same but I love new music anyways and I just know imma love it I think it makes sense with how things are for them right now". Have a look:

