PSY became a household name after making the entire world dance on his peppy track Gangnam Style. The South Korean musician returned with his much-awaited album PSY 9th after a long hiatus of five years. Along with releasing the album, the renowned musician also released the title track That That which featured BTS rapper Suga aka Min Yoon-gi.

The track took the internet by storm and became a massive hit and garnered over 41 million views on YouTube. With the song topping the charts, one of the fan-made videos of That That is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, the South Korean pop stars are seen grooving to one of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's famous songs.

BTS' Suga and PSY groove to Akshay Kumar's song

In the recently released song That That, sung and produced by BTS' Suga, the signing sensation is seen shaking a leg with PSY. One of the fan pages edited the video and replaced the audio with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's iconic dance number Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 film of the same name. The fan-made is going viral on the internet with many netizens surprised to see the dance steps perfectly syncing to the track. The edited video received an amazing response on social media from the fandom of the BTS group called the ARMY.

In the video, Suga is seen donned in a leopard printed shirt under a white blazer. PSY, on the other hand, sported a purple outfit as both of them danced their heart out inside a bar. One of the fan pages, Qualiteaposts shared the video on their Instagram handle with the caption "The duo we didn‘t know we needed."

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the post came online, ARMY couldn't resist reacting and they took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, " why does it match perfectly" and another wrote, "Yoongi ate that choreo like he was born to do it". One user had written, "The Khiladi and Anari I never imagined" whereas the rest of the users simply dropped fire emoticons.

For the unversed, the track That That became a hit and topped iTunes charts in over 70 regions soon after its release. These regions include the United States, Canada, Japan, and more.

Image: @agustd/Instagram