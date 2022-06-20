BTS On Record-breaking Spree As 'Proof' Tops Billboard 200 With 2nd Biggest US Sales Week

The South Korean boy band BTS recently wowed the fans with their much-awaited anthology album Proof. The latest release marked the group's first album in a few years. After the anthology album's release earlier this month, it has set off on a record-breaking spree. The album has now debuted on Billboard 200 and has also achieved the biggest United States sales week by any group in 2022.

Around 10 days after its release, Billboard officially announced that BTS' latest anthology album Proof has debuted at number one on its famous Top 200 Album chart. While it is another milestone for the band, Proof marked BTS' sixth album to top Billboard's 200.

BTS' Proof achieves the biggest US sales week by any group in 2022

BTS' Proof achieved the biggest US sales week of any album by a group so far in 2022 and the second biggest overall. As per Luminate, which was formerly known as MRC Data, Proof earned a total of 314,000 equivalent album units after one week, which ended on June 16. The total score of the album included 266,000 traditional album sales, 12,000 track equivalent albums (TEA) and 36,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEA). This means Proof saw 52.84 million on-demand audio streams in the first week of its release.

Moreover, over 259,000 of the traditional sales of the album were achieved in CD sales. This made the largest sales week for an album on CD in the US since Adele's latest album 30. Talking about the sales of the two albums, Billboard reported, "The vast majority of the CD sales for 30 came from the $11.98 and $13.98 editions," while on the other hand, "there are two CD variants available in total [for ‘Proof’]: a $24 version and a $70 version."

With Proof topping the Billboard 200, BTS has now become the first and the only South Korean group to debut at the chart with six different albums. Love Yourself: Tear was BTS' first album to top the chart, which was later followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map Of The Soul: Persona, Map Of The Soul 7 and BE. Moreover, to date, only 15 non-English albums have topped the Billboard chart, which means six among them are by BTS.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial