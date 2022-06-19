The South Korean boy band BTS is currently breaking several records with their new anthology album Proof and its title song Yet To Come. Proof marked the band's first album in a few years and also scripted history after becoming the highest-selling album in one week in 2022.

The band also dropped a music video of their anthology album's title song Yet To Come. While they have got their fans hooked to the track's MV, they recently opened up on how hard it was to film the video.

BTS 'Yet To Come' behind-the-scenes

BTS and its agency Bighit Entertainment often drop behind-the-scenes moments from the band's music videos and concerts on YouTube for their fan ARMY.

Recently, the band shared a video featuring all seven members shooting in a desert outside Las Vegas. In the clip, they were seen facing several problems while shooting in the midst of a sandstorm.

The video began with Suga talking about the song Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) on camera. He mentioned how the song and the album Proof are the celebrations of their nine-year-long journey ever since their debut. He revealed how various elements from their previous music videos have been added to Yet To Come. These elements also included a yellow school bus from their song No More Dreams.

Soon after, Jin shows up driving a black truck in the desert while he complains about the sand entering his eyes. He also shows how he has sand all over his outfit and was concerned about looking presentable in the music video. Later, Suga films his part in the music video, which included him sitting on a piano in the middle of the desert. After his shoot, the rapper puts on a pair of goggles and mentions how he has never seen such a massive sandstorm.

BTS' V and RM were also seen struggling with the sand. V had to cancel the Day 1 shoot due to a massive storm. The video further saw the band having a good time together. They also jammed while sitting on the black truck.

BTS scripts history with Proof

Proof finished its first week-sales count earlier this week and marked the highest first-week sales of any album released in 2022. As per a report by Soompi, the album sold a staggering 2,752,496 copies in just one week of its release. Soon after the album's release, BTS announced their break from further performances together as a band and decided to pursue individual careers.

