BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas Concert; Check Online Live Streaming Details Here

Fans are beaming with excitement for BTS' highly awaited Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert, which already commenced on April 8. The South Korean boy band, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will also be performing on April 9, April 15, and April 16, 2022, at the Allegiant Stadium and MGM Grand Garden Arena.

BTS Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert marks the band's first physical concert in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. While all venues of the concert are sold out, fans still have a chance to watch their beloved artists online. Bighit Music has shared details of the online live streaming for the last day of the concert. Know all about it here.

BTS Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert online streaming details

The last day of the concert slated to happen on April 16 can be streamed online. One can buy the tickets from the Weverse shop after logging into their Weverse accounts and confirming their purchase. Here are all the steps you need to follow to buy online tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at the Weverse shop.

After purchasing the tickets, go to the live streaming website and log in using the Weverse shop account used to buy the ticket.

Here, you have to enter a nickname and validate the ticket, post which you can simply enjoy the show.

The show will be held on the 16th at 7:30 PM (PST), 8:00 AM (IST). Users also have a delayed streaming option, wherein a replay of the concert will be shown. It will take place only once. One can catch it on either April 22 or April 23 (both dates having varied timings).

As for the tickets, there will be three categories, namely- HD multi-view, HD single view and 4K single view + HD multi-view. Only the ARMY membership holders will get the chance to stream it in HD multi-view and 4K single view.

(Image: Twitter/@ARMYForce_Peru)