BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas Day 1 Highlights: V's Speech, Jimin's Haircut & More

After wowing the audience with their performance at the Grammys 2022, the South Korean boy band BTS is now all set for their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert. The four-show concert began on April 8 (PT) in Las Vegas with a stadium filled with an excited audience. The upcoming shows of the band are scheduled on April 9, 15 and 16.

The Concert took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and saw a large number of people grooving to BTS' chartbusters. BTS members - RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V - showcased a commendable performance and left their fans awestruck. Here are the major highlights of BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas Day 1.

BTS perform in a jam-packed stadium

BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas concert tickets was sold out a few days ahead of the concert. The boy band saw a large mass of people grooving to their tracks. While they not only sing songs for the audience, BTS members also interacted with them.

BTS' V and RM's speeches

BTS' V delivered a sweet speech for the fan ARMY in Korean. The singer mentioned how he prepared a speech in Korean and told the ARMY that he missed them. He also promised the ARMY that he would work very hard for the upcoming three more shows. On the other hand, RM addressed their Grammys' nomination and mentioned he heard about the hate surrounding the award show. He also told the ARMY that BTS did not come to Las Vegas for Grammys but for their fans.

🟡⚪//[TRADUCCIÓN]📚

—Discuro de #TAEHYUNG para el concierto Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas Dia 1.☀️



🐻: ok me despediré!

🐻: ¡También lo preparé en coreano! Estoy confiado.

🐻: En primer lugar, realmente extrañaba (+)#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/pXbFDJZb8L — ⁶₁³➸Suva⁷ (📚) ∞ 🛫💙 (@glossminie_) April 9, 2022

Jimin's new haircut

Jimin's new haircut surely became the highlight of the concert. As soon as the singer entered the stage, the ARMY cheered for him. Their fan ARMY is also sharing Jimin's clips on Twitter.

Jin's limited appearance

As Jin injured his index finger last month and underwent surgery, his appearance at the concert was limited. Ahead of the show, BTS' management company Bighit Entertainment announced Jin's doctors have advised him to keep his movements to a minimum. While Jin appeared on stage with a plaster on his palm, Jungkook helped him tie his shoelace. Jungkook's gesture won the hearts of the audience and became one of the highlights of the show.

Jin asking Jungkook to help him tie his shoelace 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/xzMGqhl9XU — Lavender⁷ (@Lavende03) April 9, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit