BTS Releases Teaser Of Their Upcoming Photobook 'Map Of The Soul ON:E'

World-famous South Korean boy band BTS had a spectacular 2020 as their song Dynamite broke several records and bagged the top position on several music charts and was also nominated for the prestigious Grammy awards. The band recently held a virtual concert called Map of the Soul ON:E, which was attended by millions of viewers worldwide. Now, the boy band is releasing a photobook soon, and here is everything you need to know about it.

BTS' Photobook

According to a report by Wion, the South Korean band took to social networking site Twitter recently to share the trailer release of their upcoming Map Of The Soul ON:E photobook, which is all set to release on May 24, 2021. People can pre-order the photobook starting tomorrow, ie, April 22, 2021. There would be three versions of the BTS' Photobook including Clue, Route, and Special Set. The Clue and Route versions would have sleeve + photobook, film card, fold concept paper, fold poster, photocard, and a lenticular card while the Special Set would include Clue and Route along with the outbox, sleeve + photobook, film card, fold concept paper, fold poster, photocard, a lenticular card, postcard, square photo, and a hologram photocard.

The official Twitter handle of the South Korean boy band shared this news on social media yesterday. Their post has garnered close to 1 million likes within 24 hours and 376 retweets. Fans and followers replied to the tweet stating that they are super excited with this news and are eagerly waiting for BTS' Mcdonald's collaboration as well. A few days ago, the Grammy-nominated group announced a partnership with McDonald's for a special 'BTS Meal' campaign.

BTS' Concert

According to a report by Korea Portal, BTS recently hosted their BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 for their fans all over the world. The virtual concert was attended by millions of viewers and received a massive viewership that surpassed a whopping 2.7 million simultaneous views. The report added that the viewership number was achieved this Saturday in BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021. Big Hit music has termed this as the largest number of users who simultaneously watched the BTS concert ever since it was launched last year in April.

Image Credits: BTS Official Instagram Account