BTS, Stray Kids, ATEEZ And Others Drops Chuseok Wishes For Their Fans; WATCH

On Tuesday, South Korea celebrated Chuseok, which is known as the Korean Thanksgiving. The festival marks an important day of the year. Like every year, the K-pop and K-drama stars wore their Korean traditional clothing, Hanboks and sent greeting to their fans and followers through their official YouTube and Twitter handles. Take a look at a few heartfelt wishes by the K-pop idols and K-drama actors to their fans, friends and families on the special occasion of Chuseok 2021.

BTS, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and others on Chuseok 2021

BTS

In the video, the Bangtan boys can be seen goofing around in their subtle coloured aesthetic clothing. They wished each other that their wishes come true until J-Hope, who finally broke the loop and wishes BTS ARMY good health.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids recorded a video of all the members separately as if on a video call and wished fans and followers good health, happiness and fortune. The K-pop group also posted a tweet of all the members together, where they can be seen all excited about the festival.

ATEEZ

ATEEZ dropped a small video that is full of warmth. They can be seen wearing pastel coloured hanboks. The group wished fans and followers happy holidays.

ITZY

ITZY members sported black and dark blue hanboks and wished fans a great time with friends and family while giving them a little hint about their comeback. They also shared their excitement for their new album and requested fans to look forward to it.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

The cast members of K-drama, Hometown Cha Cha Cha- Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi sent their greetings to fans and viewers and thanking them for the support they have provided to the ongoing Netflix K-Drama.

KARD

KARD members dropped warm greetings and asked fans to stay happy and enjoy good food. The members suggested calling their parents and siblings instead of being upset for those who are celebrating the festival alone.

MIRAE

MIRAE members not only wished fans happy Chuseok but also dressed like the Joseon dynasty individuals- including a king, royal court members, governors, warriors and the common man.

