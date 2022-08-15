BTS' V Recalls Challenges He Faced While Filming Emotional Scenes In Debut Show 'Hwarang'

South Korean boy band BTS' member Kim Taehyung, who is widely known by his stage name V, is surely multi-talented. Apart from making his fans go gaga over his voice, V has also showcased his ace acting skills in the K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. However, he recently revealed how his dear friend and co-star Park Seo Joon helped him in his emotional scenes.

BTS' V recently opened up about his acting experience in the K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The actor spoke about his experience in the latest episode of In The Scoop: Friendcation, which stars V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. In the episode, V recalled the challenges that he faced during filming emotional scenes for the show. The K-Pop star played the role of Han Sung in the Korean drama.

V heaps praise on Park Seo Joon for helping him with his acting debut

V was seen sitting with his friends in matching pyjamas in the latest episode. During their conversation, the K-Pop star revealed that Park Seo Joon helped him in his debut. He added that he did not know what emotion was needed for his line as he was busy with his concerts. The Christmas Tree crooner quipped it was Seo Joon who helped him find the right emotion for every scene.

Talking about his acting debut, V said, "When I was in Hwarang, Seo Joon really helped me out. It was my first time acting, I was doing concerts and was on tour. I couldn’t grasp what emotion I needed for my lines. It was my first time I felt totally lost." "I went to Seo Joon and honestly told him that I didn’t know how to do this. I told him I want to do well. When I told him that, he helped me find the right emotion for each scene, and recorded that in a voice memo," he added.

Adding to this, Peakboy lauded Seo Joon for his gesture. Parasite star Choi Woo Shik further revealed that Park Seo Joon was unstable back in the days of shooting the K-drama and was having a hard time. As he also added how Seo Joon had a hard time filming She Was Pretty, Seo Joon mentioned that he was impressed with the BTS member's dedication.

Image: AP