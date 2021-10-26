BTS' RM Becomes First Member To Cross 600M Streams On Spotify With Solo-releases

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
South Korean boyband BTS' leader Rap Monster aka RM has achieved a new feat on the music streaming platform Spotify. RM’s solo songs have racked up 600 million streams on Spotify and became the first BTS member to achieve this mark only through his solo releases. BTS ARMY trended #Spotify600MRM on Twitter as they celebrated the singer's feat.
BTS member RM 600 million streams on Spotify with his solo works and collaborations. Rap Monster became the first member of the band to hit the milestone. The cumulative streaming number includes RM’s 2 solo mixtapes, ‘RM’ and ‘Mono’ as well as multiple solo collaborations. BTS ARMY trended the hashtag #Spotify600MRM and congratulated the singer on accomplishment.
One user wrote, "RM has surpassed 600M streams on Spotify including his solo songs and all the collaborations. Thank you for giving us such masterpieces. CONGRATULATIONS RM You truly deserve all the love, all the respect from this universe. We are so proud of you #Spotify600MRM."
Another user wrote, "Idk how to put it in words but each of his achievements feels so personal. His music is a source of inspiration, motivation for me.. his voice heals me, keeps me going. I'll never stop repeating how MUCH he and his works mean to me CONGRATULATIONS RM #Spotify600MRM #방탄소년단RM."
Idk how to put in words but each of his achievements feels so personal. His music is a source of inspiration, motivation for me.. his voice heals me, keeps me going. I'll never stop repeating how MUCH him and his works mean to me💜— 💜🐨 (@namonojoonie) October 26, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS RM#Spotify600MRM #방탄소년단RM pic.twitter.com/bcEOkrUkGb
RM has surpassed 600M streams on Spotify including his solo songs and all the collaborations.— bts is my universe⁷💖💜 (@always_namfused) October 26, 2021
Thank you for giving us such masterpieces.
CONGRATULATIONS RM 🎉🎉🎉
You truly deserve all the love, all the respect from this universe. We are so proud of you 🥺💜💜#Spotify600MRM pic.twitter.com/ShEgEuX0zB
RM surpassed 600M streams on Spotify considering mono. and the collaborations!!— RMCharts⁷ (@rmchartsdata) October 25, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS RM#Spotify600MRM #RM #남준 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/m1dKHJfsH3
CONGRATULATIONS RM#Spotify600MRM— Priscy (@PriscillaAndo11) October 25, 2021
You deserve the world
We love you Joon💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/upgn1mDmXL
Meanwhile, BTS on Sunday connected with their fan group, ARMY from around the globe through their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. The virtual show, which ran for about two-and-a-half hours, was live-streamed from Seoul's Olympic Stadium via VenewLive. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed a setlist of 24 songs, ranging from their early hits Save Me, I Need You to their latest hits Butter and Permission to Dance.
Ahead of the show, BTS' label BigHit Music released a statement on global fan community platform Weverse that V will participate in the concert 'while seated and without choreography' as the member was advised by doctors to refrain from vigorous movement following experiencing pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on Saturday evening.
