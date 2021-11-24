BTS Introduced As 'biggest Group In The World' On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

The BTS has made headlines whenever they have visited the United States of America. While their collaboration with Coldplay and meeting with Megan Thee Stallion was the talking point earlier this year, this time too they had multiple events lined up. After attending a Harry Styles concert a few days ago and then performing and winning at the American Music Awards, the band now appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

A proof of their popularity was the manner in which the artists were introduced. The South Korean group was termed as the 'biggest group in the world.' A promo of the recent episode has been shared by the makers.

BTS termed the 'biggest group in the world' on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

James Corden's introduction also included their latest feat, being nominated for their second Grammy award. This time, they have been nominated for their song Butter in the Best Duo/Group Performance category. The host called them the 'Biggest group in the world, the Grammy nominated' and added words like 'record-breaking', 'the one, the only' and added, 'we love them so much.'

Here they are....the one, the only @BTS_twt!!!! #BTSxLateLate 💜 pic.twitter.com/nbqrgZjhdr — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

BTS made a stylish entry, making some interesting hand movements and showing some dance moves. The host was overwhelmed with the band's energetic display to him asking him how they were doing, and said that this was what happened when the band was doing everything remotely during COVID-19 and suddenly one 'hears the flesh.'

When the band replies that it had been two years since things worked towards normalcy, Corden replied that he could not express his feelings of how happy his team was to welcome them, like the last time. He stated that he was 'incredibly proud' to be part of their journey. The band also grooved to their hit Permission to Dance on the show.

.@BTS_twt has us on our feet with their performance of #PermissionToDance! #BTSxLateLate 💜 pic.twitter.com/I93KsIo4oZ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS's visit to Los Angeles started with their performance at the American Music Awards, where they also bagged three awards. They are now scheduled to perform at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The performances have been lined up for November 27, 28, December 1 and 2.