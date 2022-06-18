What's The Meaning Of BTS '7' Friendship Tattoo? After RM & J-hope, Jungkook & V Get Inked

BTS members V and Jungkook finally got their friendship tattoos inked which took ARMY by complete surprise. On Saturday, BTS member Jungkook got 7 inked behind his ear, while V got his tattoo inked on his arm. The artist, the man behind tattoos, shared several pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned them, "BTS friendship tattoo '7'".

Earlier, band member RM posted photos on his Instagram story and BTS' Twitter as he revealed that he got the band's friendship tattoo inked above his ankle. While Jimin’s “7” tattoo is on the inside of his index finger, J-Hope’s tattoo is right above his Achilles tendon.

ARMY got another surprise on Saturday after Jungkook revealed that he has gotten 7 inked behind his ear. BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) also took to his Instagram stories and shared the location of his tattoo as he also got 7 inked on his arm, between the moles.

Not only this, but Jungook's tattoo artist also gave a glimpse at other work that he has been working on the singer's tattoo sleeve. Posting close-up shots of new colourful designs, he added a long Thank You note, stating that he is 'thankful' for being able to do a tattoo cover-up for the worldwide group BTS member Jungkook.

The note read, "Thankfully, I was able to do a tattoo cover-up for the worldwide group BTS member Jungkook. Before moving forward with the cover-up, we had plenty of conversations and then carefully looked at the parts that needed to be improved both compositionally a lot of people who come to me put a lot of meaning into the image when getting a tattoo, and Jungkook also went forward filling with tattoos that each had a meaning." Reacting to it, Jungkook wrote, "Thank you, you are the best !!!"

Among his other tattoos, Jungkook added 'Bullet Proof' in blue over the space, which previously had an eye, on arm. Apart from that, several new designs and colours were also seen added to Jungkook's existing tattoos. Flaunting his new friendship tattoo, Jungkook even shared a message for the tattoo artist.

What is the meaning of the BTS friendship tattoo, 7?

Symbolic of the members, their tattoos cement their lifelong bond as a group and as best friends. The placement of J-Hope's tattoo has a special meaning. Getting his tattoo inked above his Achilles tendon, J-Hope has referred to ARMY as his “Achilles heel” on multiple occasions. During Let’s BTS, he explained what this truly means for him. J Hope said,

"For me, ARMY are like my Achilles heel. It is the only strength that keeps me walking. Really, this is the most important strength and another driving force for us."

