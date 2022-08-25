BTS' RM Turns Art Patron For South Korean Artists; Says 'I Feel Like They’re Watching Me'

South Korean boy band BTS has established a massive fan base and is regarded as one of the most famous music groups in the world. While the members - RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V and J-Hope - are currently focussing on their individual careers in the music industry, a delightful piece of news recently arrived BTS Army’s way as it was revealed that BTS member RM has turned art patron for the South Korean artists.

BTS' RM becomes art patron for artists in Korea

According to a New York Times report, it was recently revealed that BTS singer RM, who turned art patron for artists, has been building an art collection over the past few years and is even thinking about opening an art space. Reflecting on his passion for visual art, RM revealed how it came through serendipity while adding how he never enjoyed it much when his parents took him to museums. Adding to it, he revealed how he was sitting in his hotel room in 2018 when he decided to opt to venture to the Art Institute of Chicago and added how the paintings by Seurat and Monet captivated him. “It was almost like Stendhal syndrome. It was like: wow. I was looking at these art pieces, and it was an amazing experience,” he said.

Moreover, BTS RM defined his taste in art by revealing that it was about “eternity, and that comes because of this fast and hectic aura from this K-pop industry.” Stating further about the iconic artworks by late artists, he revealed how he thinks they were watching him which motivated him. “I feel like they’re watching me. I’m motivated. I want to be a better person, a better adult, because there is this aura that is coming from these artworks on display,” he said.

BTS member and leader Kim Nam-joon, who is known as RM, dropped an adorable childhood photo on his Instagram stories with his father and won fans' hearts. In the picture, the singer was seen seated on a dancing car ride in an amusement park. BTS Army dropped in gleeful reactions the moment he posted them online.

