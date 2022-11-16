BTS Scripts History With Three Grammys 2023 Nominations; Details Inside

The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the leading musical groups in the world with several chartbuster hits. The band which has managed to gain mass popularity over the years consists of seven members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V. The K-pop boy band enjoys one of the biggest fan bases in the world and has broken several musical records with their tracks. Recently, BTS broke yet another record after it got multiple Grammys 2023 nominations.

The boy band had earned one Grammy nomination each for the past two years. However, this year, the boy band managed to bag three Grammys 2023 nominations. The K-Pop band has scored a nomination for their track Yet To Come for the Best Music Video category. With their track, the band became the first group act to bag a nomination for a Korean song. Their track My Universe, which was a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo and for the Album of the Year category alongside the British band's album Music of the Spheres. Apart from this, RM, Suga, and J-Hope have also been credited as songwriters for the track and are now Grammy-nominated songwriters.

Earlier, the band bagged nominations for their tracks Butter and Dynamite, both in the English language.

BTS thanks Recording Academy for their nominations

Taking to their official Twitter handle, BTS penned a note of gratitude for the Recording Academy. They wrote, "We got nominated for ‘Best Music Video’ with ‘Yet To Come’ at the 2023 GRAMMYs! Thank you @RecordingAcad and always appreciate all your love and support, BTSARMY!" Theur

We got nominated for ‘Best Music Video’ with ‘Yet To Come’ at the 2023 #GRAMMYs! Thank you @RecordingAcad and always appreciate all your love and support, #BTSARMY!#YetToCome 과 함께 저희가 참여한 곡인 #MyUniverse 도 그래미 후보로 선정되어 영광이고 감사합니다!#BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/K2HtUrSKUI — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 16, 2022

The Grammy nomination would mark the band's last for the next three years as its members have announced they would get enlisted for mandatory military service. Last month, the band's agency released a statement in which they revealed all members of BTS will fulfill their military service and the first one to get enlisted is their eldest member Jin. Recently, Jin hinted that he might report to the front line ahead of his 30th birthday on December 4.

