BTS Seoul Concert: K-Pop Band Announces Next Concert In Seoul In March 2022; Read Details

While the Army is still not over with the thrilling BTS Permission to Dance concert held in Los Angeles, the boy band has now announced their next concert. The BTS took to their social media and announced that their upcoming concert is slated to be held in March 2022. Read all the details below.

BTS Seoul Concert Announced

On the last day of the four-day BTS Permission to Dance concert in LA, they took to their official Twitter handle and announced they will soon be meeting their fans in Seoul for their BTS next concert. They further unveiled the BTS concert date and stated that it is slated for March 2022.

The moment this news surfaced on the internet, it boggled the minds of the BTS Army. Many of them took to the comments and expressed their delight in learning about the BTS upcoming concert while many others begged them to change the concert venue as it was difficult for them to travel to Seoul. Some of them also stated how they cannot wait further to see them perform again while others began speculating the release date of their album. Some fans also mentioned that will pray to God to help them find a way to travel to Seoul for the BTS next concert. Some also stated how they will have to start saving from now onwards to attend the concert in Seoul. Take a look at how the BTS Army reacted to the news.

OH MY GOD IM BROKE — ira⁷ (@capricorntete) December 3, 2021

SEE YOU THERE — Sev - lTSTHE7AGAIN⁷ 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@lTSTHE7AGAIN) December 3, 2021

Y'ALL BTS CONCERT IN SEOUL IN MARCH 2022 WHICH MEANS ALBUM RELEASE IN JAN OR FEB?!?!?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/XYKlhsFz18 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) December 3, 2021

I CANT GO TO SEOUL PLEASE COME NEAR ME PLEASE IM BEGGING — moonchild⁷ (@moonchild610) December 3, 2021

OKAY IM SAVING UP NOW — robbie⁷ is seeing bts (@dailyksj_) December 3, 2021

Will BTS perform in India?

BTS has never held any live concert in India yet. This is why the Indian BTS ARMY has been requesting the k-pop band to keep their next offline concert in India. However, there has been no confirmation made about the same yet. The last concert was held in Los Angeles after two years due to the ongoing COVID pandemic restrictions.

