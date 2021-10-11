Last Updated:

BTS SoFi Stadium Concert Tickets Sold Out In Pre-sale; ARMY Expresses Disdain On Twitter

BTS announced their first-ever concert after the pandemic and fans lashed out on Twitter as the tickets of the four-day were sold out in pre-sale.

Fans of the South Korean boyband couldn't contain their excitement as BTS announced their first-ever live concert after the pandemic.

The fans lashed out at Ticketmaster, the company responsible for selling the concert tickets. The ARMY argued that the tickets were sold out even before they went out for sale.

ARMY lashes out on Twitter as BTS SoFi stadium concert tickets get sold out

As soon as the band announced their upcoming concert in Los Angeles, fans around the world celebrated. American ARMY, in particular, was excited to get a chance to see their favourites members up close. Generally, buying concert tickets can be a competitive task, but this time ARMY noticed that the tickets sold out before going on sale to the public. The four-day event will be held at California's SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28, and the first two days in December. 

As per Koreaboo, A pre-sale of the tickets went live on October 7 and 8 through which a select group of lucky fans could acquire Permission To Dance On Stage tickets. Gold members of Ticketmaster gained access to purchase the tickets on October 7, while "verified fans" got entrance into the sale the next day. The general public was supposed to have gained access to the tickets on October 9.

Instead of opening up their portal to the general public for purchasing tickets, Ticketmaster announced that the tickets had already been sold out. All four shows were allegedly sold out in the pre-sale itself. They wrote, "Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public on sale."

The ARMY lashed out at the ticket selling company, one fan wrote, "the industry has to be in shock right now…BTS announced the concerts were happening on 9/27, presales happened a week later and now, tickets are sold out for 4 nights in a stadium with 70k capacity…absolutely insane". Another fan wrote, "You misspelt "Due to our overwhelming desire to make a shit ton of money with no ethical remorse whatsoever decided on selling tickets to third parties and scalpers…".

