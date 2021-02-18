BTS Star J-Hope Donates $100,000 To Charity On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Even though BTS as a whole has become more popular than ever, J-Hope seems to have created an identitiy of his own. His birthday was highly anticipated by his fans, and now that it is finally here, the singer has decided to celebrate it by doing a noble deed. It has now been revealed that J-Hope has donated a big amount of money to charity on the occasion of his birthday. Here is what you need to know about this, along with other interesting details about him.

J-Hope donates over $1,00,000 in charity on his birthday

In the times of the ongoing pandemic, many celebrities have made generous donations to charity to the ones who need it. On the occasion of his birthday, J-Hope has made one such example out of himself, as it has been reported that he has donated more than $1,00,000 to charity, according to The Korean Herald. He has made this donation to a group called ChildFund Korea who provides essential goods and services for the children who need it. However, the singer has also made generous donations to needy in the past as well.

Last year, he had made one such donation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as well. He had donated a similar amount of money for the children who were affected by Covid-19. He talked to Newsen about how he had heard about many families who were in distress and in a “vulnerable” position during the tough times. He then talked about how help was needed urgently for the children who were physically challenged. He lastly talked about how he hoped that his donation would also spark social interest for the donation for needy children.

J-Hope started his music journey from a very young age as a rapper, before finally making his way in BTS when it first started in 2013. Since then, he has been an active contributor to the success of the band, having performed in a number of hit BTS concerts. His birthday falls on February 18 and he turns 27 years of age this year.

